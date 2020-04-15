Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BECN. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $141,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

