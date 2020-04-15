Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 83,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,455. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.