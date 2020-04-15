Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,379 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned about 6.55% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,151,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of POCT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

