Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes $456,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Shares of SPIP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.98. 1,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,008. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

