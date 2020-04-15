Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 6,889 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after buying an additional 793,883 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after acquiring an additional 484,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,893,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,428,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,281,000 after buying an additional 299,471 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,080,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,547,000 after buying an additional 400,316 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.18. 431,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,429. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

