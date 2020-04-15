Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 4,466 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after acquiring an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $81.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802,696. The stock has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.62. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.