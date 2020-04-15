Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 1,967 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,761.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 309,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,913,000 after purchasing an additional 305,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.15. 96,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,813. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.