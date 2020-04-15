Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.7% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $75.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,509,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563,090. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

