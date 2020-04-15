Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $419,101,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

QCOM stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,456,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,571,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average of $82.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.