Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.42. The stock had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

