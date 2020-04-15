Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 1.6% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,667,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,262,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,191,000 after buying an additional 260,725 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,045,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,814,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,197,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. 4,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $63.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

