Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,316 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $727,585,000. Boston Partners raised its position in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,104,000 after buying an additional 1,796,853 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $88,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.