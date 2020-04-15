Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.90. 7,036,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,219,586. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average of $131.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

