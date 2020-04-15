Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,006 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after purchasing an additional 188,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,537,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,558,000 after buying an additional 1,109,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,126,000 after buying an additional 2,295,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. 5,259,290 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88.

