Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $373,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.56. 4,613,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,249,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

