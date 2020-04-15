Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $362,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.22. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9467 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

