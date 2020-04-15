Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 95,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,968,794,000 after buying an additional 121,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.53.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $7.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.08. The stock had a trading volume of 449,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.14 and its 200 day moving average is $264.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $306.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

