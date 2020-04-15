Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 108.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $8,344,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.13. The company had a trading volume of 160,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,267. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.80. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

