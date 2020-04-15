Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.23. The company had a trading volume of 333,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

