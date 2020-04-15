Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.