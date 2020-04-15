Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,816 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.05. 23,841,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,807,398. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.