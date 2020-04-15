Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 791 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 1.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 780,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $10,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after purchasing an additional 187,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,040,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $8,049,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

NYSE BIP traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. 36,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,348. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 548.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,071.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

