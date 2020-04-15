Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 6,100 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $40.68. 2,835,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,298,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $57.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

