Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 227 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,178 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,586,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after purchasing an additional 398,515 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.72. 3,515,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,340,469. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

