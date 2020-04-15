Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 2,141 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,923,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $179.49. 284,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,911. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $211.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.