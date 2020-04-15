Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 1,262 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Target by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Target by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $145,306,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $105.99. 1,926,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

