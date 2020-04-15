Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.55. 7,690,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,464,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.