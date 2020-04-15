Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.48. 4,599,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,759,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $250.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

