Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 503 Shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.83% of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,255,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

JPMF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,830. JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59.

