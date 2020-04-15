BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Raised by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises approximately 1.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Veritas Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 133,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

