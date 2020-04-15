BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut BBQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.
NYSE:BBQ opened at $1.98 on Monday. BBQ has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90.
BBQ Company Profile
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.
