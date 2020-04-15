BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut BBQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get BBQ alerts:

NYSE:BBQ opened at $1.98 on Monday. BBQ has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BBQ Holdings (NYSE:BBQ) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.30% of BBQ worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.