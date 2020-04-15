Bazooka Token (BAZ) Price Tops $0.0872

Bazooka Token (CURRENCY:BAZ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Bazooka Token token can currently be bought for $0.0872 or 0.00001298 BTC on major exchanges. Bazooka Token has a total market capitalization of $94,668.12 and $54,698.00 worth of Bazooka Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bazooka Token has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004933 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00074147 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00385046 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014317 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014581 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012633 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001568 BTC.

About Bazooka Token

Bazooka Token (BAZ) is a token. Bazooka Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,085,352 tokens. The official website for Bazooka Token is baztoken.io . Bazooka Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Baztoken

