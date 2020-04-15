Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$33.00 to C$41.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrick Gold traded as high as C$34.76 and last traded at C$34.05, with a volume of 1683712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.00.

Separately, Eight Capital raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.76%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

