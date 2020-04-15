Bard Ventures (CVE:CBS) Trading 44.4% Higher

Bard Ventures Ltd (CVE:CBS) shot up 44.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 266,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 345% from the average session volume of 59,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $540,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.16.

Bard Ventures (CVE:CBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.

