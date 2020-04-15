Barclays Upgrades CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of CPYYY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 618,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. CENTRICA PLC/S has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.70.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

