Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bunzl from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

BZLFY traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 114,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,352. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.81. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $33.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.