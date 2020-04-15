BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

