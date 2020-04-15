Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bankia from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Bankia stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. Bankia has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

