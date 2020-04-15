Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) Posts Earnings Results

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 14.77%.
Shares of BKSC opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Bank of SC has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of SC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.
Bank of SC Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
