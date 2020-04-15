Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Receives $30.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

NTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 30.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

