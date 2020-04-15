Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $331.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.36.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $302.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 95.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $362.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.71 and a 200 day moving average of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total value of $3,754,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,867,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,541 shares of company stock valued at $30,757,754. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $547,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $534,605,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,598,859 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $316,702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,446,000 after buying an additional 951,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

