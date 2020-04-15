Bank of America Raises Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $82.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $97.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.65. 669,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.06. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $79,722.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,036 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,325 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,429,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,048,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

