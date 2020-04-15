Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price decreased by analysts at Cfra from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 51,922,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,241,880. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 26,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 108,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 11,241.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

