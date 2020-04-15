Bank of America Increases First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $108.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRC. TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

NYSE FRC traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.13. 1,082,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,186. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average is $106.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

