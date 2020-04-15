Bank of America Downgrades Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Underperform

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAT. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.83.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT opened at $116.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after purchasing an additional 230,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.