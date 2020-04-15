Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 4.3% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 88,633,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,241,880. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

