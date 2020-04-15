Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.2% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 88,162,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,241,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

