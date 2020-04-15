Bank of America Boosts Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target to $115.00

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.56% from the stock’s previous close.

IPHI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE IPHI traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $836,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,729 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $886,130.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Inphi by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,030,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after buying an additional 322,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inphi by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,145,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Inphi by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,046,000 after buying an additional 64,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inphi by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares during the period.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

