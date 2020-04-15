Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $10.14

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $10.14. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 1,937,625 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Roth Capital upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 36.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,977,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

