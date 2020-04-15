Ball (NYSE:BLL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Ball (NYSE:BLL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BLL. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

NYSE BLL opened at $67.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,849,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,949,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Ball by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,069,000 after acquiring an additional 754,628 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $38,261,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,687,000 after buying an additional 524,374 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

